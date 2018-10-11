Menu
Emergency services at the Allan Cunningham Motel on Ruthven St where a car smashed into the building in Kearneys Spring. October 11, 2018
One person in hospital after car slams into Toowoomba motel

Tara Miko
11th Oct 2018 4:24 PM | Updated: 5:31 PM

UPDATE: One person has been taken to hospital after a car smashed into a motel in Toowoomba this afternoon.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported one person suffered minor injuries and was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions.

They were taken from the Allan Cunningham Motel on Ruthven St where a car slammed into the reception area of the Kearneys Spring building.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services secured the scene initially reported to be "unstable" after the incident about 3.15pm.

EARLIER: Emergency services are rushing to reports a car has slammed into a motel in Toowoomba.

Initial reports indicate a car has ploughed into the Allan Cunningham Motel on Ruthven St in Kearneys Spring.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are en route to the incident reported about 3.15pm.

Police and paramedics are also responding to the incident.

It is unknown how many, if any, people are trapped or injured.

