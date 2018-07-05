Car plunges into Coast canal
A MAN has been taken to hospital after a car plunged into a Gold Coast canal overnight.
Emergency services were called to the scene at a canal near Pizzey Drive at Mermaid Waters about 11pm last night.
A 49-year-old man was taken to Robina Hospital with chest pains while a 35-year-old man was uninjured.
Police say nobody was in the vehicle when it plunged into the water.
Swift water teams winched the car to safety a short time later.
Police investigations are continuing.