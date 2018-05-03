Car rally opinions divide town
A TOWN was split by those who love the revhead rush of a car rally and those who think it infringes on the environment and the town's image.
Nine Kyogle councillors will decide for or against the July Border Ranges Rally when they vote on May 14 at the council meeting.
Cr Maggie May was opposed to the rally in its current location.
"It is an inappropriate event for the town of Kyogle - 194 houses are locked into their properties for two days," Cr May said,
"I represent people who don't want the rally but in previous years were bullied on social media."
Gold Coast Tweed Motorsporting Club has the rally listed on its website, assuming it will go ahead before the councillors have voted.
In March they door-knocked residents who live along the route as well as affected side roads to see how they felt about the rally.
The club's vice-president Stephen Davies said it was part of a process stipulated by Kyogle Council after the community identified a lack of advanced notification after the 2016 race.
Cr Lindsay Passfield said he would not support the rally if "there is no social licence and net benefit to the community".
"It has run successfully for many years at and around Woodenbong satisfying these criteria," he said.
"The Kyogle event is far more contentious."