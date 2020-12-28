Menu
Car rolls over man’s legs at Clinton

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
28th Dec 2020 2:30 PM
A man has been taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital after a car rolled over both of his legs at Clinton.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a private residence at Clinton at 12.23am after reports via triple-0 that a car had rolled over both of his legs.

Paramedics responded to the incident as a Code 1 - the highest priority incident.

"A man was transported to Gladstone hospital in a stable condition with injuries to his legs," the spokeswoman said.

"Reports were the man was in his 40s."

The spokeswoman said it is understood the incident occurred at the man's home.

Due to privacy reasons an address of the incident could not be provided.

It is not known what make or model of car was involved in the incident.

 

