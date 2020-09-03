Menu
A car crashed into a shop at Bowra St, Nambucca Heads this morning.
News

Car smashes into shop: elderly driver taken to hospital

Janine Watson
3rd Sep 2020 1:57 PM | Updated: 2:23 PM
JUST before 11am this morning Fire and Rescue NSW received numerous Triple Zero (000) calls reporting a car had crashed into a shop at Bowra St, Nambucca Heads.

Initial reports suggest two people were inside the car at the time of the crash, with firefighters and NSW Ambulance paramedics assisting an elderly female passenger on scene.

Firefighters have assessed the building and rendered the area safe.

The female passenger was transported to Macksville Hospital for further treatment.

 

