Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man’s has been dragged from his car by two knife-wielding men in a violent carjacking in a Brisbane McDonald’s carpark.
A man’s has been dragged from his car by two knife-wielding men in a violent carjacking in a Brisbane McDonald’s carpark.
Crime

Car stolen at knifepoint in Macca’s carpark

Angela Seng
by and Angela Seng
11th Jul 2020 10:04 AM

Queensland Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that took place Friday night in McDonald's carpark at Stafford in Brisbane's northwest.

At about 10pm, a 60-year-old man was sitting in a white Holden Commodore near Stafford Rd when a man approached the car, opened the passenger door and threatened the driver with a knife.

A second man opened the driver's door and dragged the man out of his vehicle.

The driver sustained minor injuries but was not taken to hospital.

The suspects fled in the Commodore and are still on the loose.

Investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as Car stolen at knifepoint in Macca's carpark

crime macdonalds

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New owners to bring new changes to shop

        premium_icon New owners to bring new changes to shop

        Business After 35 years behind the counter of the Lawrence shop, Ken and Diny McFarlane have finally retired.

        • 11th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
        A street sign won’t fix your bad driving

        premium_icon A street sign won’t fix your bad driving

        Opinion Welcome to the Clarence, home of the careless, inattentive driver

        COACH: Vote for your Dream Team leader among men

        premium_icon COACH: Vote for your Dream Team leader among men

        Rugby League Last chance to vote before the Team of the Decade is announced

        Make the most of your digital subscription

        premium_icon Make the most of your digital subscription

        News Being a subscriber, you're in the box seat of the best local action