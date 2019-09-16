Menu
Crime

Supected car thief allegedly tried a snooze to evade police

Zizi Averill
16th Sep 2019 7:18 AM
A MACKAY man allegedly pretended to be asleep in a stolen car in order to evade police in an early morning arrest.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said the 34-year-old man was found in a stolen white 2001 model Subaru forester off the road and wedged against a railway line near Maraju Yakapari Rd in Erakala.

The car was reportedly stolen from River St, in the Mackay city between 11am and 1pm on Saturday September 14. 

Snr Cnst Smith said the car was not locked at the time and the keys were had been left in the ignition.

He said hours later, at 1am on Sunday September 15, the car was found by police with a man inside pretending to be asleep.  

The Mackay man has been charged with two counts of unlawfully using a motor vehicle, wilful and unlawful damage, arson of a motor vehicle, stealing, evading police and driving while holding a disqualified drivers licence.

He will appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court later this morning.

Snr Cnst Smith encouraged residents to ensure their cars were secured and said keys should never left in the ignition when the car was unattended.

