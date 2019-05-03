Conwoman’s high-speed crime spree with girlfriend lover

Deborah Hardy will be sentenced on May 17 for a brazen crime spree on the state’s north coast. Picture: Facebook

A YOUNG conwoman on the run tore down the wrong side of a major highway for almost an hour in a stolen car during a brazen crime spree on the state's north coast, allegedly accompanied by her girlfriend.

Former tradie Deborah Hardy, 25, posed as a car buyer to prey on unsuspecting Gumtree vendors in the Hunter Region last year, asking to go for test rides before speeding off with cars and motorbikes, according to police facts.

Deborah Hardy posed as a car buyer before stealing the vehicles. Picture: Facebook

Police allege Hardy was accompanied on the test rides by her lover Sara Narywonczyk, 27, which she disputes.

When police gave chase on November 19 last year Hardy created chaos on the Pacific Highway, driving for nearly 48 minutes into oncoming traffic from Port Stephens north to Forster.

Court documents reveal Hardy "endangered many hundreds of motorists" while driving at speeds of up to 130km/h between 2pm and 3pm, even after police officers abandoned the pursuit amid safety concerns.

"In excess of 100 calls to emergency services were received relating to the seriously dangerous manner of driving," police facts state.

Hardy will be sentenced later this month for a raft of charges, including auto theft, joy-riding, aggravated break and enter, dangerous driving while in police pursuit, assaulting a police, and drug and ammunition possession.

In December, the heavily tattooed mother posted to Facebook: "Yes I made a few mistakes and will be locked on the inside doing a couple of years."

Her partner Narywonczyk, 27, is currently fighting a string of charges, including auto theft, joy-riding, aggravated break and enter, dangerous driving while in police pursuit and on a disqualified licence, fraud and shoplifting.

The drama began in November as Hardy posted a romantic shot with Narywonczyk on Facebook.

The photo was captioned: "f … I love you", which was followed by several comments between the couple saying: "I love u to (sic) my baby" and "Love you more".

Hardy’s vehicle haul included a black Mazda 6, like this. Picture: Evan Morgan

In the following days Hardy stole a Mazda6 from a Gumtree vendor in Maitland and a Husqvarna motorcycle from another victim in Newcastle - with Narywonczyk allegedly by her side - before police were alerted to the scam.

Police will allege that on November 19 Narywonczyk crashed the stolen Mazda6 into a tree in West Tea Gardens as she and Hardy tried to flee cops.

The pair escaped on foot through bushland.

Inside the car officers found a Nike bum bag containing bullets, $700 cash, a gold chain and a small amount of ice, with Hardy later admitting it contained "my Centrelink money and maybe some drugs".

Police will allege the couple broke into a nearby property and stole $141 in $1 and $2 coins plus a Toyota Hilux Ute, which Hardy used for her treacherous 95km journey to Forster.

"At no time between 2.07pm and 2.55pm did the stolen utility re-enter the correct side of the Pacific Highway," police facts state.

Timeline: The crimes.

She continued to drive on the wrong side of the road once arriving in the coastal town, swiping the side mirror of another driver before crashing head-on with a police car.

As arresting officers put Hardy into a paddy wagon she shouted "f … both of you" and spat into one of their faces.

The women were both charged and denied bail.

Hardy is due to learn her fate on May 17 at Forster Local Court.

Narywonczyk will face a hearing at Maitland Local Court on May 21.