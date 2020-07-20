Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Caravan 'fully engulfed' by flames, man taken to hospital

Cathy Adams
by
20th Jul 2020 11:46 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.50pm: WHILE the fire has been extinguished, motorists are advised there are lane closures still in place on the Bruxner Hwy.

 

UPDATE 12.25pm: A MAN has been taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a caravan fire near Tenterfield, a  NSW Fire & Rescue  spokesman said.

He said a small grass fire was sparked by the burning caravan, but the fire has now been extinguished.

It is believed the caravan was parked at a property, and not being towed at the time of the incident.

 

UPDATE, 12pm: A CARAVAN has been totally engulfed by fire this morning as fire crews continue to work to extinguish the blaze.

The caravan is believed to be at the front of a property on the Bruxner Highway at Tenterfield, near Timbarra Road.

A call to the fire was made at 11.20am, the crew from Tenterfield Fire & Rescue arriving at about 11.30am to find the caravan well alight, with large volumes of smoke.

There are no reports of injuries at this stage, but traffic on the Bruxner Highway has been impacted.

A spokeswoman from NSW Fire & Rescue said the fire was very much ongoing.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services have been called to reports of a caravan on fire on the Bruxner Highway.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the caravan is on fire near Timbarra Rd at Woodside, east of Tenterfield.

Traffic is affected in both directions.

If you are travelling in the area, you should reduce your speed and exercise caution.

More to come.

bruxner highway
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boat, helicopter needed for remote medical emergency

        premium_icon Boat, helicopter needed for remote medical emergency

        News Woman placed on life support early this morning and flown to hospital in critical condition

        LIFE AFTER JAIL: Mixed fortunes for former staff

        premium_icon LIFE AFTER JAIL: Mixed fortunes for former staff

        News Relatively few Grafton staff scored jobs at new Clarence facility

        IN COURT: 60 people appearing in criminal court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 60 people appearing in criminal court today

        Crime Here's your list of everyone appearing in criminal court today

        Grafton Super Series tennis event a smash hit

        premium_icon Grafton Super Series tennis event a smash hit

        Tennis PHOTOS: Grafton City Tennis Club was teeming with life on Sunday, hosting its first...