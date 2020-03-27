Caravan parks caught in the crosshairs

Brooms Head Caravan Park is one of the council-run parks which will be subject to strict measures limiting domestic travel.

ONE Clarence holiday park will be shut and four others restricted amid a crackdown on non-essential travel in NSW.

Yesterday Clarence Valley Council's acting Director of Civil, Peter Birch, announced Calypso Yamba Holiday Park would be closed completely with council's four other parks remaining open to those classed as essential travellers.

The parks affected are Brooms Head, Iluka (Riverside), Minnie Water and Wooli and follows Australian Government advice against all non-essential domestic travel and a public notice issued by the NSW Health Minister.

Essential travellers will be required to sign a declaration form and must fall into one of four categories;

• Where the accommodation is for the purposes of respite, for victims of family violence, other vulnerable groups or for care purposes.

• People classified as a permanent resident in the park and who already have the caravan park registered as their primary place of residence.

• People staying in caravan parks as interim accommodation where their primary residence is not available, including those of no fixed address.

• People who are returning to their place of residence - limited nights will apply.

Mr Birch said essential travellers staying at council-run parks will be required to follow government health advice around social distancing.

"Communal and recreational facilities such as pools, camp kitchens, BBQ areas and children's activities will be closed and there will be changes to customer service procedures," he said.

"At this stage, we estimate that all bookings made up to 31 May, 2020 will be affected by the park closures.

"However, this advice is subject to change and is dependent on further health orders issued by the NSW Government."

Council have stated they will actively monitor official advice on the current COVID-19 situation and as soon as it is completely safe for their customers and staff, the parks will reopen.

Clarence Valley Council have advised anyone needing to re-book or cancel their holiday plans should contact the holiday parks directly.