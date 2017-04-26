Caravan resident charged over suspected stolen goods

A CARAVAN laden with suspected stolen goods has been described by police as an "Aladdin's cave”.

Officers conducted a search of the van at the Grafton Sunset Caravan Park, on the Gwydir Hwy in South Grafton, on Monday morning in response to information received from the public.

During the search, a large amount of suspected stolen property was recovered - a whole trailer-load in fact.

Grafton duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said police had to hire a trailer just to get the "significant find” back to the police station.

Among the seized items was construction equipment, tools, compressors and electrical gear.

Also located at the scene was an unregistered .22 calibre rifle and a quantity of ammunition.

The van's 32-year-old resident was arrested and has since been charged with a number of offences in relation to stolen property and firearm possession.

He has been refused bail to appear in Grafton Local Court on May 1.

Insp Reid said the focus had now moved to identifying the stolen items and handing them back to the owners.

"It's going to be a long job,” she said.

"It was like an Aladdin's cave - we just kept finding more and more property.

"A lot of it looks like it has been stolen from roadworks and construction sites. But hopefully we will be able to clear a lot of break and enters due to this.”

Already identified from the items is a number of two-way radios stolen from the Southampton Fire Brigade, which was broken into earlier this year.

"This find really highlights the importance of recording serial numbers on equipment,” Insp Reid said.

"So if something like this happens we can get property back to the owners quickly.

"It also shows that the most basic of information can result in a significant find.

"Sometimes the smallest thing can lead to biggest discovery.”

Anyone who thinks their property may have been recovered during the search can inquire by phoning Grafton police on 66420222 or the police assistance line on 131444.