BREAKING: Caravan rollover on Pacific Highway

EMERGENCY service crews have been called after a caravan rollover on the Pacific Highway at Ballina.

The crash happened just after 10am, just past the Teven roundabout.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance Media confirmed paramedics were at the scene and treating at least one patient.

"A caravan has rolled over on the northbound lane," he said.

"At this stage there is only one person mentioned as injured and they are consciousness and breathing."

Northbound traffic is being affected.

Live Traffic NSW has advised that drivers can still pass the crash site using the breakdown lane.

A spokeswoman from the Transport Management Centre said there were no delays at this time.