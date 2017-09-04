Cardiac arrest saviour thanked for CPR

LIFE BOND: Robyn McCully and Julie Wales are presented with NSW Ambulance Cardiac Arrest Saviour awards .

WATERVIEW Heights resident Julie Wales was presented with a NSW Ambulance Cardiac Arrest Saviour award on Friday for her quick response to a heart-stopping emergency which saved a life.

In January, Ms Wales was attending a dog show in Sydney when fellow attendee Robyn McCully suddenly collapsed.

"I was just walking past when it happened and rushed over,” Ms Wales said.

"I noticed that Robyn's chin was completely on her chest so I rolled her onto her back to free her airway.”

Ms Wales immediately began CPR with the help of two friends after failing to find any signs of breathing.

Ms McCully's heart had stopped.

"We attached (an Automatic External Defibrillator) to her and had to shock her about 12 times,” Ms Wales said.

"When the ambulance officers arrived, they said that if it wasn't for me, Robyn wouldn't be here today.”

Prior to her move to the Clarence Valley, Ms Wales worked in Sydney hospitals for more than two decades where CPR training was run every six months.

"I told our CPR trainer what had happened, burst into tears and thanked her for teaching me such an important skill,” she said.

Ms Wales said it was vital t everyone learned even basic first aid training.

"It's such a simple thing to learn that can save someone's life,” she said.

"I think it should be taught at every school and workplace.”