Care and support on offer across the Clarence

OUR aim at Clarence Care + Support is to deliver high quality community care services to individuals and families, to enable them to live a lifestyle of their choice. This is achieved by working with the individual who may need added support to remain living independently in their own home.

The range of services offered include home care packages, domestic assistance, personal care, lawn maintenance, activities or arranging to get to your favourite meeting or hobby, providing meals, socialisation or respite for carers if required.

"Care + Support works with each person who may need assistance in the home to make their choices on how to keep well and as independent as possible. This can be achieved by some extra support or being involved in the community," Clarence Care + Support manager Kerry Little said.

"Our friendly staff are able to assist with information, referrals and working out an individual plan if required."

Seniors over 65 years and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over 50 years are encouraged to contact Care + Support if they feel they need some extra support due to health concerns. It may be that some people will only need services for a short time with the aim of regaining independence when possible. We may also assist after a hospital stay.

We provide Home Care packages at all levels, private services and a range of home support programs

Care + Support Services wishes all Seniors a happy, busy time during Seniors Festival 2020. You can find details about our services at www.clarencecareandsupport.com.au or our Facebook page Clarence Valley Care & Support Services. Otherwise contact our Customer Service team on 6645 0400 and we can send out some information.