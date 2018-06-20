New hospital unit fully funded, now for the rest: Gulaptis

GRAFTON Base Hospital is a big winner from the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government's State Budget with a new purpose built care centre to offer renal dialysis, chemotherapy, physiotherapy, as well as occupational and speech therapy services, according to Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis.

And according to Mr Gulaptis, he hopes it will be the start of money flowing into the Clarence Valley's health system.

"I have been fighting for this ambulatory care unit for some time and today's State Budget includes an extra $10.5 million to fully fund the project, bringing the total to $17.5 million," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The improvements will also include the full scope for the physiotherapy and outpatient departments, and the full fit-out of the Oncology Unit."

"This is great news but I am already fighting for more. As jobs and families flow to the Clarence with projects like Australia's largest gaol, the Pacific Highway upgrade the new Grafton Bridge, we need to plan ahead and that includes a bigger and even better hospital.

"My next health priority is securing the funds needed for a total rebuild of Grafton Base Hospital. A new helipad at Maclean Hospital is also very much on my radar.

"I raised both of these projects with the Deputy Premier during his recent visit to the Clarence Valley. They are both high priority health projects that I am confident will be funded."

Mr Gulaptis said the Budget included a $1 billion boost in recurrent funding for the health system which will pay for an extra 950 nurses and midwives, 300 doctors and 120 allied health workers.

"The Government is also increasing the number of paramedics and ambulance call centre staff by 750," Mr Gulaptis said.