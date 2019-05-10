Career potential on the doorstep for next generation

AIMING HIGH: Grafton High School students learning about all their career options from SCU students yesterday.

Kathryn Lewis

HAVING a quick fling with a potential partner for life was all part of the fun for Grafton High School students yesterday.

Southern Cross University's Stellar program brought the Valley's best in engineering, environmental health, graphic design and plenty more to senior students for Role Models Careers Day "speed dating”.

Year 10 students Oliver Westman and Byron Maddock said the event had opened their eyes to jobs they never considered.

"At first I was all for moving away, but there is also a lot of options around here, you don't necessarily need to move away,” Byron said.

"And it's close to family. If you can stay with family you don't necessarily have to pay for accommodation.”

"Grafton can get a bad wrap sometimes, but as soon as you look into it there is a lot more options than people say there are,” Oliver added.

"Particularly with engineering, there are so many different options around town, especially with all the industrialisation stuff going on at the moment.”

SCU Stellar project coordinator Simone Balzer said it was important to show the kids career opportunities in their own backyard.

"The rates of higher education in this area is lower compared to other areas around the state,” she said.

"A barrier for a lot of students is actually leaving home.

"By showing them they can still live here and enjoy a life here, hopefully it removes that hurdle.

"There is a heap of opportunities for them when they leave school here.”