Crime

Carer accused of strangling disabled teen

by Alexandria Utting
31st Jan 2019 5:46 PM
THE carer of a disabled teen has faced court after being charged with strangling the boy.

Dianne Joy Kelly appeared in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court today charged with the torture and assault of a 17-year-old boy she was employed to care for.

Police allege she strangled the teen, who suffers from epilepsy and requires around-the-clock care, with his own bib in July 2018 at Park Ridge.

The child, who was aged 17 at the time, allegedly suffered bruising to the neck.

The woman was charged by police on December 3 last year and will appear before the court again on March 28.

Kelly remains on bail.

