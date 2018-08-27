Four overs for one run: 2.16m giant makes history

Mohammad Irfan conceded his first and only run off his final delivery.

Mohammad Irfan conceded his first and only run off his final delivery.

PAKISTAN fast bowler Mohammad Irfan came agonisingly close to producing Twenty20 cricket's first ever runless four-over spell in the Caribbean Premier League, conceding his first and only run off his final delivery.

The giant 2.16m left-armer, playing for Barbados Tridents against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League, also took the wickets of the usually big-hitting West Indies internationals Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis.

Despite producing the most economic four-over spell in T20 history, Irfan ended up on the losing side, as after he had bowled his maximum four overs, the Patriots chased down their target of 148 with seven balls to spare to win by six wickets.

"I'm really happy. I would've been happier if the team won, but I am happy that I bowled one of the best spells in T20 cricket," said Irfan after the match.

"I liked bowling on the lively wicket, and I get extra bounce because of my height, so yes, a satisfying performance."

Mohammad Irfan took 2-1 off 4.0.

The 36-year-old, who hasn't played internationally for two years, dismissed star man Gayle with the first delivery of the innings.

Irfan ended with figures of four overs, three maidens, with two wickets for one run. Two bowlers have conceded two runs off their full allotment in a T20 - Chanaka Welegedara and Chris Morris - and six have conceded three.