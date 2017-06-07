Caringa ahead of the game as NDIS rolls out

CLIENTS of a Clarence Valley disability services provider should have little trouble adopting the delivery model of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

The manager of Caringa Enterprises My Life Programs, Deidre Jones, said the program anticipated the client-driven model the NDIS championed.

"We have 40 to 50 My Life programs running,” she said.

"They are driven by the clients. Our clients have the best idea of the different things they want to do.”

Ms Jones said this structure, the Caringa has been running for more than seven years, anticipated the structure of the NDIS.

She said the success of the My Life programs also boded well for the NDIS.

"The number of programs we offer has quadrupled over the past seven years,” Ms Jones said.

"The client-based delivery of programs is the true philosophy behind the NDIS.

"There are still a few things to iron out with delivery of service, but it will come good.”

Ms Jones said My Life programs extending across a wide range of activities from sports, the arts, crafts and life skills.

"There are programs teaching things like cooking and shopping but also craft skills too,” she said.

She said the NDIS promised to heal wounds caused by years of inadequate disability services.