Caringa gets the greatest shave of their life

WHERE IS MY HAIR: Abraham Lockyer, Kathryn Fordham, Bek Stack, Sarah Dougherty, David Carrett, (front) Kellie-Anne Goodwin and Virlissa Adams participated in the Worlds Greatest Shave as part of Caringa's My Life Program fundrasier on March 16, 2017.

THERE were jokes about saving money on shampoo and taking shorter showers being thrown around the room when staff and people from Caringa and their My Life Program shaved their hair and beards off for the World's Greatest Shave yesterday.

But every single person taking the plunge knew how important the shave was to the people they were raising money for.

Sarah Dougherty, on her own, raised more than $2000 before shaving her hair off.

"It's a very good cause for cancer and research into developing why you get cancer and all of that," she said.

Ms Dougherty said she had a personal connection with the cause because members of her family have had cancer.

"(To raise money) I put tins out in all the work places and went around town and put it on my Facebook page and everything," she said.

My Life Program manager Dirdre Jones said it's been wonderful how involved the community had been in their fundraiser.

"Caringa decided to hold this just to try and include the whole community," she said.

"The amount of money raised has just been amazing and I think it's actually been a lot bigger than we expected."

All up, the staff from the My Life Program believe they raised close to $5000 with the help of all the people who shaved their hair off and community donations.

"A lot of businesses have given towards the raffles, which has what's raised a lot of money ... we'd like to thank them for their support," Ms Jones said.

The World's Greatest Shave has been a learning curve for the My Life Program this year.

"We always try to become involved with the Relay for Life, we always do a team or the Biggest Morning Team, this has been our chosen one for this year and we can build on it," Ms Jones said.

"We can build on it for next year."

Caringa would like to thank the community for their support.