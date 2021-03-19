Caringa’s new castle named after man committed to his causes

Moments before they revealed a plaque, officially naming the new Caringa building after long time board chairman Vince Castle, the waiting crowd was told of the namesake’s incredible service to the company.

Required to attend meetings as part of his role for more than 15 years, Mr Castle racked up more than 300 meetings in his time.

But a quick glance into the cane farmer’s life showed he is a man who knows how to honour a commitment, and is not afraid of some hard work.

“I left school at 14 with my twin brother,” he said. “Went on the family farm, worked horses and then when the tractors came in the dairy went out.

“We cut cane by hand for 20 seasons – 20 tonne per man per day, cut cane as late as January 30 in heatwave conditions.”

Mr Castle has been a longtime advocate of the cane industry, but it was through his son Steven how he became involved with the Caringa organisation.

“We knew very little about autism, and we had him at home for 30 years, because we were told if we weren’t here there was no home in the Clarence and he’d end up in Newcastle, and we had to take that serious,” Mr Castle said.

“Steven went into Caringa one day and one night at first, then two days, now he’s full time and as busy as I was on the cane farm.

“He comes home, and I’d work at night to catch up.

“We take him for walks on the beach, drive him around … he’s the joy of our life along with our other daughter.”

Vince and Pat Castle unveil the plaque naming the new Caringa centre after Vince Castle with Member for Page Kevin Hogan

Mr Castle said he was proud of Caringa for the work they had done for Steven and many others, and believed the organisation was reaching a new level each year.

In accepting the honour, Mr Castle said it had been touch and go whether he’d make the ceremony, but felt better.

His current fight? A large tumour behind his face that has required chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

“I was in hospital for six days following the chemo … and then now it’s been 29 days since I’ve eaten anything, fluids are okay, but you just can’t describe it.”

Still, with the same purpose he’s had for his life, with wife Pat alongside him, he said he was very proud of the honour.

Pat and Vince Castle outside the Castle Centre – Caringa's building in Grafton

“I never thought I’d have a building named after me – I’m very proud, and I’m happy for the whole organisation,” he said.

“We’ve done all right. We give ourselves a little pat on the back every now and then.”

