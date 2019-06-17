Driver carjacked and robbed at gunpoint in Kingscliff

A teenager was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint in Kingscliff.

A DRIVER who thought he was picking up some mates was held at gunpoint before his car and personal belongings were stolen.

Police said about 9pm on Saturday night, a 20-year-old man was driving a black Jeep Compass wagon when he picked up a male friend, aged 18, in a carpark on Adelaide Street in Tweed Heads.

He then drove to Dry Dock Road and picked up three people - two men and a woman - believed to be friends of the 18-year-old.

The group travelled towards Cabarita before they stopped at a park in Kingscliff.

They all got out of the vehicle and the 20-year-old man was assaulted, held at gun-point and forced into the back of the Jeep by one of the men, while the woman continued to drive.

He was robbed of a phone, headphones and a bank card and forced out of the vehicle near Palmvale, before the group drove off in the Jeep.

The Jeep believed to have been involved in the robbery has since been spotted dumped on the roadside in the Tweed area.

Officers from Tweed Byron Police District have been notified and started an investigation.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incidents is urged to contact Tweed Heads Police Station on (07) 5506 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.