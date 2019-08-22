Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUNNY MAN: Comedian Carl Barron will perform a second show at Grafton's Saraton Theatre.
FUNNY MAN: Comedian Carl Barron will perform a second show at Grafton's Saraton Theatre. JIM LLE PHOTO
Art & Theatre

Carl Barron commands second show out of Grafton

Lesley Apps
by
22nd Aug 2019 10:00 AM

HISTORY is repeating itself in Grafton for comedian Carl Barron whose 'everyman' brand of comedy is again seeing his latest show sell out at the Saraton Theatre in a day.

The last time Barron appeared in Grafton (2015) he ended up doing three shows so it's not a surprise the insatiable appetite for the comedian's slow burning but astute observational humour is causing another ticket-buying frenzy in the Jacaranda City.

The second Carl Barron show is set for Sunday, November 3. Whether he can make it another trifecta we'll have to wait and see.

Tickets on sale now from the Saraton Theatre or through their website.

carl barron comedy grafton saraton theatre
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    International driver busted 50km/h over speed limit

    premium_icon International driver busted 50km/h over speed limit

    Crime POLICE intercepted the driver, allegedly doing 150km/h in a 100km/h zone, at Bom Bom

    Huge residential development one step closer for Iluka

    premium_icon Huge residential development one step closer for Iluka

    Council News Council report to planning panel clears stumbling blocks

    Jail safety questioned in bomb threat evacuation

    premium_icon Jail safety questioned in bomb threat evacuation

    News Workers directed to exit through danger zone a joke says union

    Meet the next generation of line-haul drivers

    Meet the next generation of line-haul drivers

    Careers 'With this program, we're growing our own team of competent drivers'