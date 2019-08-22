Carl Barron commands second show out of Grafton

HISTORY is repeating itself in Grafton for comedian Carl Barron whose 'everyman' brand of comedy is again seeing his latest show sell out at the Saraton Theatre in a day.

The last time Barron appeared in Grafton (2015) he ended up doing three shows so it's not a surprise the insatiable appetite for the comedian's slow burning but astute observational humour is causing another ticket-buying frenzy in the Jacaranda City.

The second Carl Barron show is set for Sunday, November 3. Whether he can make it another trifecta we'll have to wait and see.

Tickets on sale now from the Saraton Theatre or through their website.