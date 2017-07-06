Carla keen for Westlawn Day rides

THIS time last year, Carla Dougherty had "10 or so” race rides under her belt, and got to witness first hand the other side of the July racing carnival.

"I was a little bit in awe of it... being part of it, it was a really exciting experience, it was definitely different,” Dougherty said. "But I'd only just started. This year I've had a lot more experience.”

And with her surname synonymous with Westlawn Day, she said there would not be a shortage of cheers if she managed to add to her tally of 18 race wins.

"All my relatives are going to be here, my aunties and uncles and cousins, so if I get a winner home, you'll definitely heard the crowd going off,” she laughed.

"I absolutely love the atmosphere of the carnival, even when you go to other cup meetings, I love to hear the crowd cheering on.”

Dougherty will ride five horses on Westlawn day, including Prince Albert for trainer Dan Want in the Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude.

She said qualifying the horse for the Grafton Cup was possible, but her chances of riding in the Cup were slim.

"Because apprentices can't claim, I doubt I'll get a ride if he gets in, but if somehow I fluked it it'd be amazing,” she said.

And as to which of her rides was a good chance, Dougherty was diplomatic about her chances.

"They're all good horses. I ride them all like they're good things,” she said.