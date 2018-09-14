Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coles meat manager Dave Wilson, who is off work because of wrist surgery, decided it was just as easy to rest up on the doorstep of the burger restaurant as it was in front of a TV.
Coles meat manager Dave Wilson, who is off work because of wrist surgery, decided it was just as easy to rest up on the doorstep of the burger restaurant as it was in front of a TV.
Business

Hunger game: Fan’s quest for a free feed

14th Sep 2018 11:49 AM

A FAST-food fanatic has made sure he receives free burgers for a year by queuing outside a Carl's Jr restaurant 24 hours before it opens.

Coles meat manager Dave Wilson, who is off work because of wrist surgery, decided it was just as easy to rest up on the doorstep of the burger restaurant as it was in front of a TV.

He turned up at the Eagleby Store, which will be the US franchise's 500th worldwide, ahead of its Saturday launch.

The first 50 people through door get vouchers to eat free for a whole year.

His overnight kit includes several fully loaded portable chargers, a deck chair, an esky full of food and drinks and some warmer clothes for when darkness falls.

Mr Wilson said he was not a fast food junkie but was very partial to Carl's Jr burgers and wanted to get in well before an anticipated after late afternoon rush for the first 50 spots.

"I'm of work because of surgery so I had the chance to do it and come down and win free burgers," Mr Wilson told The Courier-Mail.

"Hopefully someone will turn up soon (for company), but what have seen from previous ones is that do not start showing up until about two or three in the afternoon."

The Eagleby store will be fourth Carl's Jr to open in nine months under franchise by Queensland-based Bansal Group.

The first to open was at Redbank Plains followed by, Pimpama and West Ipswich.

Mr Wilson was given a number to allow him to leave his seat when nature called.

"It's a pretty good day to queue and I'll be sticking it out until tomorrow and that's when I'll have a nap," he said.

"I've got a jumper and long socks and the chair is comfortable enough to sleep in if I have to but I've got a few Red Bull's to keep me going."

The Eagleby outlet will open at 8.30am.

The Bansal Group expect the new restaurant in Eagleby to rival, if not surpass, record-breaking opening results in Redbank and Pimpama.

The Pimpama store has achieved a position in the top three in global openings for the burger giant.

The Bansal Group has earmarked at least another 15 restaurants for Queensland.

Rothwell and Hope Island expected to open before Christmas and Slacks Creek, Berrinba, Townsville and Rockhampton slated for 2019.

competition editors picks fast food free burger overnight queueing

Top Stories

    VOTE: Who should be our mayor?

    VOTE: Who should be our mayor?

    Council News Here's your chance to decide on who should be our next mayor

    Unregistered firearm, drugs found in Yamba raid

    premium_icon Unregistered firearm, drugs found in Yamba raid

    Crime Police shocked to find what appeared to be a military-style gun

    Funeral for campdrafting legend will pack Cathedral

    premium_icon Funeral for campdrafting legend will pack Cathedral

    News Campdrafters are flocking from around Australia to farwell a legend

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Serena launches a grand slam

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Serena launches a grand slam

    Tennis and Racquet Sports WAS Williams in the wrong, or did she have a point to make?

    Local Partners