Swearing coach ‘a bad look for the game’

THE AFL will review footage of an incident involving Carlton coach Brendon Bolton and an Essendon player during their 13-point win over the Bombers at the MCG on Saturday.

Footage emerged of Bolton mouthing a profanity towards Bomber Mark Baguley, who was involved in a scuffle with up to five Blues after the three-quarter time siren.

Bolton didn't break stride on his way to the Carlton huddle but appears to shout "f--- off" towards the wrestling players.

Two weeks ago Port Adelaide runner Chad Cornes was suspended for one match for swearing at North Melbourne ruckman Todd Goldstein on the field.

Asked if the same rules apply to coaches, the AFL would not be drawn on the incident on Sunday.

"Our normal review (of the round) starts on a Monday," a spokesman said.

Bolton admitted on Sunday he went too far.

"I was probably just saying politely to go back to your huddle because I saw an Essendon player amongst ours coming over to the huddle," he said.

"Probably the passion for our playing group got the better of me. I'll learn pretty quickly from that."

Carlton coach Brendon Bolton. Picture: Michael Klein

An investigation will hinge on whether the Bolton incident was noted in the "match manager" or umpires' post-game reports.

Former Gold Coast Suns coach Rodney Eade played down Bolton's "interesting" outburst, but said it was a "bad look for the game".

"That's not really demonstrative. He probably hasn't (got something to answer for there)," Eade said.

"They may ask to have a 'please explain'.

"I think as coach you cannot afford to get involved in that.

"Nothing comes of it. You can't change any situation. Players pushing and shoving that's all that will happen.

"It was actually five Carlton players against one. So I felt sorry for Baguley. (Bolton) might be telling his players to come back as well."

Ed Curnow celebrates Carlton’s win with his teammates. Picture: AAP Images

Blues defender Sam Rowe was asked about the footage on Sunday and joked: "I think he was just asking him how he was travelling."

He said the usually-measured Bolton was capable of tearing paint off the walls when required.

"He does flick it when he needs to, but he's always controlled in his delivery. He doesn't lose it for no reason," he said.

"I think his skill and his real strength is conversation and his consideration of the messaging."