Carlton reportedly chasing Fremantle coach Ross Lyon

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon seems to be in demand. Picture: Lukas Coch

UNDER-fire Carlton list manager Stephen Silvagni has reportedly been spotted meeting up with Fremantle coach Ross Lyon in Melbourne on Tuesday.

On Monday, the rudderless Blues vowed to launch an extensive search for the club's next senior coach after assistant David Teague was promoted to the position of caretaker coach following the sacking of Brendon Bolton.

Widespread speculation linked Lyon to the vacant coaching position in 2020, despite the Dockers' coach remaining contracted with Fremantle through to the end of the 2020 season.

SEN host Sam McClure reported on Tuesday that Silvagni and Lyon met up in Melbourne, in a potentially massive development in the club's coaching search.

"David Teague only in the last hour or so just walked off the training paddock in his first official port of call as the new caretaker coach of Carlton," McClure told SEN Afternoons.

"At the same time, list manager Stephen Silvagni was sitting down for lunch on Lygon St with none other than Ross Lyon.

"They're old mates and business partners. They both own a share in the Lord Newry Hotel (in Fitzroy).

Ross Lyon may have a tough decision to make.

"They were having an open lunch in a very public restaurant in the centre of Lygon St."

Lyon's Dockers have a bye this weekend before their round-13 clash with Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium.

The Herald Sun's Mark Robinson told Fox Footy's AFL 360 on Monday night that Carlton could offer Lyon a monster $4.5 million, five-year deal to convince him to leave Perth.

Lyon was linked to a move to Carlton when Bolton was appointed by the Blues in 2015.

Port Adelaide mentor Ken Hinkley has also been linked to the Blues.

Hinkley is contracted at the Power through to the end of the 2021 season, but Power great Kane Cornes says the Blues will seek an audience with him.

"We have said that Carlton will ask the question of Port Adelaide's coach Ken Hinkley," Cornes said on SEN's SA Breakfast.

"I think we know what the answer will be, but I can tell you that Carlton will ask the question."

Ross Lyon coached St Kilda before taking the reins at Fremantle. Picture: Getty

Teague will lead the Blues for the first time on Saturday when they host Brisbane at Marvel Stadium.

Teague served as an assistant coach at West Coast, St Kilda and Adelaide before joining the Blues, where he has overseen the club's forwards.

With the Blues having won just one of their first 11 games, the fifth-placed Lions will present a steep challenge.

But Teague needs look no further than North Melbourne to see how a coaching change can galvanise a struggling team.

Less than a week after parting ways with Brad Scott, the Roos posted a stunning 37-point win over Richmond under the watch of interim coach Rhyce Shaw.

The challenge for Teague is helping his players regroup from Bolton's axing.

Co-captain Patrick Cripps said. "We're all pretty shattered. He's meant a lot to our group.

"The hard thing about coaching these days is it is a win-loss caper. Unfortunately we didn't win enough games and they made the decision based on that.

"We back the club in, for what it's worth, and we look forward to moving on."

- with AAP