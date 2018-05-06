Casboult to stay in hospital, miss a month

Levi Casboult was clearly in a lot of pain after the incident. He will miss at least four weeks. Picture: Getty

Levi Casboult was clearly in a lot of pain after the incident. He will miss at least four weeks. Picture: Getty

CARLTON forward Levi Casboult will remain in an Adelaide hospital after suffering a fractured rib and damage to the lining of his lung in Saturday night's loss to Adelaide.

Casboult was taken to hospital after the game at Adelaide Oval after copping a knee to the ribs from Crow Tom Doedee in the last quarter.

The 28-year-old is expected to miss a month of football.

"Scans have also confirmed as a result of the fracture, Levi has sustained an injury to the lining of his lung," Carlton football boss Andrew McKay said.

"Levi will remain in Adelaide for monitoring over the coming days and while disappointing that this adds to our growing injury list, we understand that senior exposure will only benefit our younger players in the long-term."

Casboult's injury, plus a corked quad suffered by defender Lachie Plowman adds to Carlton's growing injury list.

The Blues were without captain Marc Murphy (foot), Charlie Curnow (ankle), Caleb Marchbank (ankle) and Sam Docherty (knee), who is out long-term, for the 55-point loss.

Coach Brendon Bolton said he is hopeful both Curnow and Marchbank would be available for next Saturday's clash against archrivals Essendon.

Carlton is now 0-7 after the loss to last year's grand finalists.

"I don't want to get into a mode where our players think or accept that not winning is okay," Bolton after his team slumped to the worst start to a season in the club's 122-year history.

"I churn after losses. Losing games isn't okay (and) we've got to learn what a high performance is.

"I'm human - I feel for our supporters, I feel for our coaches and players that they can't get that positive vibe just yet from a win.

"I hurt in and around that. (But) the signs are there with a lot of the youngsters. This will pay us back.

"It's hard to see it, it hurts while we're in it, but there are blue skies ahead.

"There's inconsistencies but the longer we play together, the more they are in those games against quality teams, the more we'll grow."

