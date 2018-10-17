Blues explore last-ditch play for Shiel

The Giants and Bombers are in an impasse over Dylan Shiel. Picture: AAP

The Giants and Bombers are in an impasse over Dylan Shiel. Picture: AAP

CARLTON is meeting with Greater Western Sydney this morning to explore a last-ditch play for midfield jet Dylan Shiel.

Essendon and the Giants remain locked in a standoff over a deal for Shiel to join the Bombers before Wednesday night's 8.30pm (AEDT) trade deadline.

The Giants are demanding two-first round picks for the contracted Shiel, who may yet find himself back at the expansion club next year.

GWS has offered an exchange of later picks as part of the Shiel deal but the Bombers insist they are only prepared to part with one first-rounder, pick No.9, in this year's national draft and some later picks, including their second-round selection, 34.

The Giants want two first-round picks for Dylan Shiel. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Shiel nominated Essendon over Carlton as his preferred destination in a closely run contest for his services early last week.

The Blues have been closely monitoring the Bombers-Giants stalemate.

While a move to Carlton would be highly unlikely, GWS is prepared to hold Shiel to his 2019 contract if the impasse with Essendon is not broken.

Yesterday's deal to unload wingman Tom Scully to Hawthorn and the departure of young gun Will Setterfield has cleared up some space in GWS' bulging salary cap.

In a statement released last week after Shiel, 25, picked Essendon, a GWS spokesman said: "The Giants are prepared to discuss potential trade options with the Bombers that sees an appropriate return for the club.

"Dylan is contracted to the Giants for the 2019 season and he will remain a Giant should a suitable trade not be reached."