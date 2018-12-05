Menu
Carlton co-captains Sam Docherty (L) and Patrick Cripps. Pic: Getty Images
AFL

Browny’s advice for new Blues captain

by CHRIS CAVANAGH
5th Dec 2018 5:03 PM
NEW Carlton co-captain Patrick Cripps has revealed he caught up with former Brisbane Lions skipper Jonathan Brown to seek advice about his new role.

The Blues on Wednesday unveiled the rest of their leadership group for 2019, with co-captains Cripps and Sam Docherty to be joined by the experienced duo of former skipper Marc Murphy, midfielder Ed Curnow and defender Kade Simpson.

Cripps, 23, said he was thrilled to have plenty of experience around him and had also sought external advice, including that of three-time premiership player Brown.

"I've caught up with external people," Cripps said.

"I caught up with Jonathon Brown and he was really good for advice but I think in leadership you need to find your own unique style.

"You take parts from different people you talk to but probably the best advice they said was just be yourself and create your own leadership, so that's something I'll take forward.

Carlton leaders, from left, Ed Curnow, Marc Murphy, co-captains Sam Docherty and Patrick Cripps, and Kade Simpson. Pic: Getty Images
"He (Brown) just said have a presence but a lot of the people I've talked to said just be authentic and be yourself and I think that's what me and 'Doc' (Docherty) both do around the club.

"One thing me and Doc both said to each other is the reason we're in this position is from what we've done so far. We'll keep developing our leadership, catch up with people externally.

"We'll challenge each other along the way and we're similar some ways but we're different in others and I think that's going to be a really healthy balance between us."

afl brisbane lions carlton jonathan brown patrick cripps
