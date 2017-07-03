Carlton rocked as nominations continue strong trend

While he won the Ramornie Handicap in track record time in 2015, Rock Royalty (left) is setting its sights on the John Carlton Quality.

RACING: If the continued support for the Westlawn Black and Gold Prelude Day is any indication, then Clarence River Jockey Club is set for another massive July Racing Carnival which all kicks off on Thursday.

Almost 200 horses nominated across seven events on Thursday's race day including an increase to both the John Carlton Quality and Grafton Cup Quality Prelude fields based on last year's numbers.

Following the success of last year's Grafton Cup Prelude winner Rednav, who went on to claim the $150,000 McKimms Grafton Cup, many local trainers are seeing the prelude day as a backdoor into the listed feature races.

The swell in support for prelude race day has put a smile on the face of CRJC executive officer Michael Beattie, who said it has been years in the making.

"The best thing about the nominations is the even spread across the prelude day program,” Beattie said. "We have made some changes to this program over the last couple of years and we are really seeing the benefits now.”

While the 194 nominations are overall down slightly on last year's figure (211) it is still a far cry from the average only three years ago.

With 19 horses nominating for the Grafton Cup Quality Prelude, Beattie said it would be tough for punters to sniff out an early favourite but admitted Chris Munce's five-year-old First Crush would be hard to ignore.

"The one thing about staying races is you pretty much know what you are going to get in the race,” he said.

"First Crush does look to be a strong runner but given that it is coming through a different pool of horses it is hard to get a good guide on where that horse sits among the field.”

The exciting prospect for Beattie is 2015 Ramornie Handicap winner Rock Royalty, for the Liam Birchley stable, nominated for the John Carlton Quality, the prelude to the listed Ramornie sprint.

Tthe eight-year-old gelding has not won since storming home at Grafton two years ago, but a recent second in Open company at Mur'bah showed what the gelding still has to offer.

But he will not get it easy with a strong field of local runners ready to book a spot in the $160,000 race.

Grafton trainer Andrew Parramore has made the John Carlton his own in the past two years and will be confident he can make it three in a row with stable star Shoreline among the field of 28 nominations.

"The nominations for the John Carlton are up significantly on the last three years,” Beattie said.

"The quality of the race is absolutely sensational as well.

"We have six horses nominated for the race with Racing NSW benchmarks of 80 or above including a former Ramornie winner in Rock Royalty.

"I think it is certainly an indication of trainers wanting to use this race to get their way into the Ramornie.”

It has been a long time between drinks for a John Carlton winner to clinch Ramornie glory - Indian Chief being the last to come through the prelude in 1995 - but as Coffs Harbour's Sally Taylor proved last year, anything is possible at Grafton in July.

Westlawn Finance will throw open the gates of the CRJC with admission to the race day free for patrons.

"With all of Grafton there, it just makes the day better,” Beattie said.