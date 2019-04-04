Carly's a throwback in the surf

SPECIAL TALENT: Carly Shanahan was in fine touch at the 2019 Barney Miller Classic at Sawtell.

SURFING: Surfing sensation Carly Shanahan has continued her steady rise to stardom after taking out two divisions at the Barney Miller Classic last weekend.

Carly proved too strong in both the U18s Girls and Open Women's and the local prodigy was stoked with her performance.

"It was a super good event, it's just such a great cause to be a part of," Carly said.

"It ended up raising more than $30,000 for Jessica Collins so I was just happy to be a part of it and win two divisions."

The 15-year-old said surfing against other high-ranking juniors on a regular basis helped her carve out the dual victories.

"I've been competing a bit in the Qualifying Series and the WSL pro junior series. Being in those competitions and in that environment definitely gave me the edge on the weekend."

Carly has been surfing since she was six years old and teamed up with former professional Lee Winkler when she was 12 to help take her to the next level.

"Lee's been so great because of the experience he's had, he knows the road really well and knows what it's like being a Championship Tour surfer."

Winkler said he's a big fan of Carly and her throwback style, which is built on a strong foundation.

"A lot of the girls don't have the power she has, the strength of her bottom half is something that is going to stand her out from the rest and it's only going to get better as she grows and puts on more weight," Winkler said.

"She's had lots of success for a lot of years. She's a calendar year surfer, she hasn't just won an event and become an overnight star, she's been chipping away for a long time.

"As long as she keeps her head on her shoulders and stays humble the world is her oyster."

Carly is targeting the Oz Grom Cup in Coffs Harbour and Occy's Grom Comp at Duranbah as events she'd like to do well in later this year.

"I just want to try and finish off the year strongly and look forward to a big year next year."

Barney Miller Classic Winners

U10 Girls - Madeline Schomberg

U10 Boys - Luca Martin

U12 Girs - Ruby Trew

U12 Boys - Will Martin

U14 Girls - Bonny Hills

U14 Boys - Kalan Orchard

U16 Boys - Tane Dobbyn

U18 Girls - Carly Shanahan

U18 Boys - Ryley Smidt

Over 50s - Steve Dean

Over 35s Mens - Michael O'Rafferty

Open Women's - Carly Shanahan

Open Men's - Samson Coulter