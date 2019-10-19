CARNAGE: 2019 has been a horrific year on North Coast roads

NOT GOOD: 2019 has been one to forget on North Coast roads.

THE statistics are damning; this year has been one of the worst since the turn of the century on local roads.

Nineteen people have died on roads in the Coffs-Clarence Police District so far in 2019, a number which is well up on previous years.

According to statistics from the Centre for Road Safety, 11 people died in the region in 2018, 17 in 2017 and nineteen in 2016.

2015 had the lowest amount of fatalities recorded in the last five years with just seven, while 12 people died in 2014.

With this year's figure only one off 20 and the busy summer holiday period still to come, it's more than likely that number will move further north.

Just over a week ago Coffs-Clarence Police pleaded with the public to be careful when they're behind the wheel.

In the following seven days a further three people died on our roads.

Some of the fatal crashes so far in 2019 include: