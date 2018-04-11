Carney in Cowboys colours as NRL hopes in limbo

IT'S the biggest sign yet Todd Carney is on the verge of an NRL lifeline.

The exiled playmaker trained in Cowboys colours on Wednesday morning as the NRL seeks to determine whether they will allow him to return for the first time since the 2014 season.

The 31-year-old has been given the green light to train with the club as the NRL decides whether to rubber stamp his one-year Cowboys deal.

Carney will train with the Cowboys twice a week but will remain in Cairns and play for Queensland Cup outfit Northern Pride until a decision has been made.

Cowboys five-eighth Michael Morgan insists the 2010 Dally M medallist deserves another chance at the top level after spending the past three years in the English Super League.

Morgan pointed to the absence of any off-field drama during that period by Carney, infamously sacked by Cronulla for his 'bubbler'' incident - when he was pictured drinking his own urine - as proof he deserves another chance.

"He'll fit in really well here if given the opportunity to," Morgan said.

"I haven't spoken to him about what's gone on but he's been out of the NRL for a very long time now, and you haven't heard anything go wrong with him since he's left the game.

"I think he deserves it, he's a very good player and we want to see good players in the NRL. Yes we want good people as well and I think he's a really good bloke.

"People might have their own opinion of him from past year and history gone by, but he's a good blokes and a good person."

If cleared to play, Carney will need to improve his fitness and strength before he is considered ready for NRL selection.

But after the Cowboys' horror 1-4 start to the year he would add class and depth, and Morgan said his football smarts will be just as valuable off the field.

"He's been playing the game a long time so he can help players here as well," Morgan said.

"I'm sure I'll be able to learn things off him and he'll have his own ideas of areas of the game, he's won a Dally M medal and is a smart player."