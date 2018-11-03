Carney, Lyon prove big incentive for Ghosts

Former Cronulla Sharks playmaker and NRL bad boy Todd Carney will strap on the boots and pick up the clipboard for the Byron Bay Red Devils in the NRRRL next season and it has caught the attention of the club's southern neighbours.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The arrival of NRL bad boy Todd Carney at the helm of Byron Bay Red Devils has only strengthened Grafton Ghosts' desire to move back up north for winter.

Carney will aim to steer the Red Devils off the bottom of the NRRRL ladder next season, and will join a former NRL coaching cast that includes Brent Kite (Tweed Coast) and Jamie Lyon (Ballina).

Ghosts president Gary Gillespie believes there is another former NRL name that would align perfectly with that group.

"It would be great to have Danny Wicks alongside those blokes all in the same first grade competition,” he said.

"At the end of the day as a player and as a club you want to be playing against the best.”

It appears Gillespie is not the only one who believes this way, with a recent social media poll conducted by the club showing a heavy swing toward moving to the NRRRL.

The poll, which received more than 500 votes in the past two weeks, ended yesterday with 80 per cent of responders preferring to leave Group 2.

"I think that says it all really,” Gillespie said. "The players don't want to stay, the sponsors don't want to stay and most importantly the fans don't want to stay in Group 2.

"I don't know if it will make a difference but hopefully it has a bit of sway.”

The Ghosts will know their fate later this month, with the club requiring unanimous support from both groups at their annual general meetings.

The NRRRL AGM will be held on Monday, November 12 and the Group 2 meeting on Wednesday, November 14.