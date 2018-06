Carnival fashion: Young and stylish

Just because you're pint-sized doesn't mean you can't be a sharp dresser!

Halle wears Faded Opulence Girls T&T Dress navy $20, Faded Opulence T&T Hooded Jacket grey dawn $39, 2pk School Tights navy $10, all Target. Felt hat, wine, $20, Millers.

Charlie wears Flannel Shirt blue/red $10, Puffer Vest navy/blue $18, Pull-on Chino midnight navy $12, all Target.

Charlie wears Chambray AOP Shirt blue $15, Chino Pant dark tan brown $15, Eley Senior Canvas Midtop navy $20, Basic Scarf navy blue $4, all Target.

Charlie wears Herribone Shirt white $18, Exotic Botannical Suiting Jacket $49 and Pant, black $20, Cobie Senior Hightop Khaki $15, Harriet 11 Wool Felt Fedora hat $20, all Target.

ontrack18 kids fashion Adam Hourigan

Halle wears Faded Opulence Girls Satin Dress navy $25, 2pk School Tights navy $10, Girls Ballet Slipper, gold $18, Basic Scarf navy $4, all Target. Distinctive Hats fascinator $69, Jacqui's Shoe Boutique.

Photos: ADAM HOURIGAN Adam Hourigan

Taya wears Modern Nomad Jaquard Dress navy $20, Modern Nomad Faux Fur Vest natural $20, Lunee Senior Foil Back Boot neutral $25, all Target. Felt Hat, camel $20, Millers. Navy blue bag $79, Jacqui's Shoe Boutique.

Models: Halle & Taya Graham, Charlie Howlett.