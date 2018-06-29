Carnival gets major boost with massive Prelude nominations

Scone trainer Brett Cavanough is one of many who has nominated several horses for the opening day of the July Racing Carnival.

RACING: The early signs are promising for another successful XXXX July Racing Carnival after nominations exceeded 170 horses for the first day of the carnival.

Full fields have nominated for both the John Carlton Quality Handicap and Grafton Cup Prelude which act as lead in races to the two main races of the carnival - the GDSC Ramornie Handicap and the G McMullan Contracting Grafton Cup.

But according to Clarence River Jockey Club chief executive officer Michael Beattie, it is not the number of horses nominated but the amount of different regions they cover.

Horses from Brisbane all the way through country NSW have nominated for the Westlawn Prelude Day in what is show of faith in the way the day has been marketed to trainers.

"The Prelude day is designed for the better country horses to try and secure a spot in the two main races,” Beattie said. "It is great to see a significant interest from trainers right across the State.

"The fact these trainers are targeting these races gives us plenty of hope for the remainder of the carnival.”

Beattie has not ruled out the option of dividing several races to ensure more horses get the opportunity to run.

"I think that call is a little too early to make, we would first need to see whether many of these horses are dual entries at any other races.”

The race also gives local trainers a chance to book a spot in the carnival's major days with many aiming at the two main prelude events.

Scone trainer Brett Cavanough who runs one of country NSW biggest stables has also set his sights on the preludes with two runners, Still Undaunted and Just A Bullet, nominated for the John Carlton Quality Handicap.