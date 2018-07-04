Carnival kicks off in traditional black and gold

Charlie Doggett with the winners of the Westlawn Black and Gold Fashion stakes on Westlawn Finance Prelude Day last year.

Charlie Doggett with the winners of the Westlawn Black and Gold Fashion stakes on Westlawn Finance Prelude Day last year. Adam Hourigan

Westlawn's traditional free race day is literally a golden opportunity for race lovers.

"It's always a good day,” says Charlie Doggett, a Grafton horse owner and most surprised winner in last year's Black and Gold Fashions on the Field.

The fashion competition is one of the highlights of Westlawn's annual Black and Gold Race Day, which for more than 30 years, has kicked off the July Racing Carnival in style.

"Somehow I ended up being the only male in with the ladies,” says Mr Doggett, who had volunteered to escort several women from The Whiddon Group aged care home who were entering Fashions on the Field.

At some point, he found himself standing with a contestant number in front of him, among many beautifully dressed women. The judges awarded him the Spirit of Westlawn for his elegant black vest and gold tie and his warm attitude. "I got a prize because I was the only man, I think,” the humble winner said.

For years, Charlie Doggett has been among thousands of racegoers of all ages who gather for the July carnival's only free day of fashion, racing and frivolity. Many don their best - or silliest, most comfortable, most stylish - black and gold outfits. Those who enter Fashions on the Field are up for some great prizes - last year, the top trophy an accommodation package with Jester Hills Wines.

"I think everybody should join in to these community events and try to make them bigger and better each year,” Mr Doggett said.

Amid the fashion and family friendly events - Wally the Westlawn Wallaby is always around for photos and hellos - there is a full racing program. The winners of the day's John Carlton Cup and the Westlawn Grafton Cup Prelude will qualify for the carnival's major races, the Ramornie Handicap and the Grafton Cup.

"Being part of July racing is being part of Grafton and to kick off the carnival is an honour,” says Jim Dougherty, Board Chairman of Westlawn. "It is low key for everyone to have some black and gold on and enjoy the day - or of course to dress to the nines if they're feeling the spirit.”

Westlawn's Black and Gold Race Day is on Thursday, July 5. Admissions is free and all are welcome to all member areas. Details at www.westlawn.com.au/graftonprelude