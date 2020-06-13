Menu
Sources say Tiger King’s Carole Baskin has been offered a lucrative new deal to make her TV return on a hit reality show. Picture: Netflix.
TV

Carole Baskin’s ‘big-money’ reality TV deal

by Andy Halls
13th Jun 2020 8:16 PM

I'm A Celeb bosses have offered Tiger King star Carole Baskin a big money deal to take part in this year's series, according to reports by The Sun.

They are desperate to have one of the stars of Netflix's lockdown hit Tiger King in the jungle.

Carole, 59, is a cult figure with viewers after going toe to toe with zoo operator Joe Exotic, 57.

She has been the subject of conspiracy theories over the disappearance of her second husband Don Lewis - who Joe has accused her of killing.

Baskin has always denied the claims.

Eccentric Joe is now in jail serving a 22-year term for a plot to kill Carole - CEO of Big Cat Rescue.

Streaming giant Netflix said 64 million households globally have watched the documentary series since it came out in March.

It follows big cat owners, breeders and conservationists in the US - with a focus on the feud between Joe and Carole.

Carole is a cult figure with viewers after going toe to toe with zoo operator Joe Exotic. Picture: Supplied.
A TV source said: "Jungle producers have made a formal approach and hope she will do it."

ITV said: "All names at this stage are speculation."

This article originally appeared on the Sun and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Carole Baskin's 'big-money' reality TV deal

Joe is now in jail serving a 22-year term for a plot to kill Carole — CEO of Big Cat Rescue. Picture: Supplied.
