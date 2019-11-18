Carols be candlelight features well-known TV celebrity

ENJOYING a hassle-free night of carols at this year's Alumy Creek Reserve spectacular has never been easier.

Local transport company Busways will provide a free shuttle service from 4pm from Grafton and South Grafton to the event along its 375A, 376 and 374 routes to this exciting event.

The Saturday November 30 event features TV celebrity Denis Walter.

It will showcase the wonderful Clarence Valley Orchestra & Chorus to the sounds of Christmas along with the Clarence River Dance Academy for Grafton Midday Rotary's Carols by Candlelight.

Barbecue food stalls are available for light snacks or dinner, including light refreshments.

LED candles and programs will also be available at a small cost.

Face painting for the kids will be available again along with Santa Claus, who will also make a special appearance on the night along with Prime Possum from Channel 7.

Please dress for the occasion with sunscreen and also bring rugs or other seating.

The Alumy Creek Museum will be open for inspection from 5pm until the carols start.

The carols organisers have made a point of thanking this year's sponsors including: Grafton Hire, Blanchard's Haulage, Grafton Chamber of Commerce, JR Richards & Sons, Bendigo Bank, Alumy Creek Reserve Trust, The Daily Examiner, 2GF, Accent Hearing, Coldstream Gallery, J. Notaras & Sons, Ken Casson Motors, PGH Accounting, D&V Boyd Builders, Grafton Uniting Church, Grafton Anglican Church, 103.1 Life FM and Hanks Kitchen.