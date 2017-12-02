Carols By Candlelight to bring Christmas alive

Carols In The Park last year. This year the carols will move to Alumy Creek with an extravaganza planned.

Caitlan Charles

GET ready to wave those candles this Saturday night, because Alumy Creek Reserve will come alive to the sound of Christmas.

A brand new Christmas spectacular will feature TV celebrity vocalist Monica Trapaga, the Clarence Valley Orchestra & Chorus and the Clarence River Dance Academy.

Produced by the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Rotary Grafton Midday, the musical program will cater for all tastes with a fantastic variety of entertainment including traditional carols and lighter, well-known Christmas songs.

A barbecue from the Rotary Club of Grafton will be available for dinner, including hot dogs and ice-cream from I-Scream.

Coffee vans and pancakes will also also available for light snacks.

LED Candles and programs will also be available at a small cost.

Face painting for the kids will be available, sponsored by Grafton Shoppingworld.

Santa Claus will make an appearance on the night, along with Prime Possum from Channel 7.

Please dress for the occasion and also bring a plastic lined picnic rug or fold-up chair because ground may be a little damp.

Alumy Creek Museum will also be open for inspection for a small donation if you would like to come a little earlier.

Shuttle buses sponsored by Grafton Busways will be available to and from Alumy Creek Reserve, leaving from Market Square Grafton bus shelters and the centre of Skinner St, South Grafton from 4.30pm. Look for the "Carols Depart Here” sign.

Sponsors include Carrs Creek 1882 short stays, Blanchard's Haulage, Grafton Chamber of Commerce, SERCO, Crowe & Horwath, JR Richards & Sons, Grafton Air, Greater Bank, Grafton Uniting Church and The Cathedral Church.

Harvey Norman Grafton will raffle a TV on the night, along with Heart & Soul food vouchers.

Gates open to the public at Alumy Creek Reserve 5.30pm with the event ending about 9pm.