Carols make the move to St Joseph's

Carols by Candlelight MC Connor Willmore with Maclean Music Ensemble members Nash Crofton and Kate Moore as they get ready for the carols.

Carols by Candlelight MC Connor Willmore with Maclean Music Ensemble members Nash Crofton and Kate Moore as they get ready for the carols. Adam Hourigan Photography

IT'S that time of year again when it becomes acceptable to belt out a few of your favourite carols.

This weekend, you'll have the opportunity to join in with the singing at the Duncan's Carpet Cleaning Maclean Rotary Family Christmas Carols.

Karen Cooper said the family-friendly evening will start at 6pm, with the singing to begin at 6.30pm.

"Then there will be a visit from Santa, he will bring some treats for the kids,” she said.

This year will be a little bit different, with the carols being held at St Joseph's Primary School.

"There are renovations at the gateway to Maclean High School, and they haven't completed them yet,” Ms Cooper said. "We usually get a truck in there that we use as a stage and we didn't know when the renovations will be finished or if we can get a truck in there in the future, so we had to find a new venue.

"We used to have our carols at the sports grounds at the Maclean Showground, it's a nice amphitheatre, but after being washed out by weather so many times, we started seeking undercover venues.”

Maclean Rotary wanted to remind people that this year they would have to bring their own chairs or a blanket to sit on.

"It will create a picnic atmosphere, they can sit in groups, families can join up and meet there,” Ms Cooper said.

Entry to the carols is free, but it is a gold coin donation for a songbook and a glow stick. There will be entertainment from The Lower Clarence Community Choir, Maclean Music Academy, Maclean Scottish Town Dancers, St Joseph's Primary School choir and Maclean Public School choir.

The Rotary club will have Christmas raffle tickets with SPAR vouchers to win sponsored by the Maclean Commonwealth Bank.