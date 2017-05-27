Carr holds on to clinch Silver Cup in nailbiting fashion

TIGHT FINISH: Armidale golfer Amanda Carr held off a late-charging Ada Lynch to clinch her second Silver Cup at the Grafton Golf Club Ladies May Tournament.

GOLF: Armidale's Amanda Carr managed to overcome fatigue and lightning fast greens to hold off a fast finishing Ada Lynch for the 2Be Nourished/Hank's Kitchen Silver Cup.

Carr held a narrow

two-shot lead overnight

in the Grafton Golf Club Ladies May Tournament feature event but a tough run in the middle of the back 18 almost brought her unstuck.

"I shot really well overnight but I was feeling the pressure really early on today,” Carr said after coming off the 18th.

"I made a couple of good putts to keep me going but unfortunately in the middle of the round I had a couple of double bogeys which set me back.

"I think I was a bit nervous and definitely a bit tired but a couple of birdies on the back nine really helped.”

Chris Forrester of Maclean chips onto the 9th green on the first day of the Grafton Ladies May Tournament. Adam Hourigan Photography

Carr shot 84 off the stick yesterday to end with a combined 163 across the 36- hole event winning the Silver Cup by a single stroke over Lynch (164).

It was a tight finish that almost was not to be for Carr, who managed an unbelievable putt on a tough 15th to stay in the hunt.

"On the treacherous 15th green I had a par putt at about 25 feet and I managed to sink it,” she said.

"That kept me going the last three holes.”

It was Carr's second Silver Bowl win, and was a long time coming after clinching the trophy in 2012.

"I have played each year since then but it has evaded me,” she said

"It is an honour to win this Cup, I love coming to Grafton and everyone is very hospitable here.”

Janette Blair of Grafton lines up a putt on the 9th hole on the first day of the Ladies May Tournament at Grafton Golf Club. Adam Hourigan

Grafton golfer Janette Blair, playing off a 13 handicap, shot a 148 nett to clinch the Dorothy Sparkes Memorial Rose Bowl, a closed nett event for Grafton club members.