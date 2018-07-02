Menu
Carrie Bickmore’s daughter Evie, 3, couldn’t contain her excitement at seeing her mum on the TV.
Celebrity

Carrie Bickmore’s adorable Logies moment

2nd Jul 2018 8:39 AM

CARRIE Bickmore has managed to capture what could possibly be the most adorable moment from this year's Logie Awards.

The Project's popular co-host shared an Instagram picture during the event, showing her daughter Evie, 3, at home attempting to hug her mum through the TV screen.

Looks like I am saying hi to my little girl through the tv! #HeartJustMelted

A post shared by Carrie Bickmore (@bickmorecarrie) on

 

She captioned the sweet picture: "Looks like I am saying hi to my little girl through the TV! #HeartJustMelted."

Bickmore shares daughter Evie with husband Chris Walker. She also has a son Oliver, 10, with late partner Greg Lange.

The TV star announced earlier this month that she is expecting her third child.

She took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news, writing: "Hey some exciting news to share with you. We are having a BABY. How funny is Evie asking if it's twins. No honey it's not twins!"

Bickmore shared a video where she and her son Oliver tell younger daughter Evie about the impending new arrival.

"Guess what, Evie?" the 37-year-old says in the clip, before Oliver says, "We're having a baby."

"Mummy's having a baby," repeats Bickmore, as Evie reacts with excitement.

Bickmore's husband watches on, smiling, as they share the news.

When Bickmore adds, "There's a baby in Mummy's tummy," Evie looks at her stomach and asks, "Now?!"

"Yeah, there's a baby in there growing now," Bickmore tells her.

"Is it a girl or a boy?" the little girl asks. "Are you going to have twins?"

The whole family then erupts in laughter.

