Innovative parking at Bellbowrie today.
Innovative parking at Bellbowrie today.
Offbeat

Parking fail stuns shoppers

by Jasmin Lill
8th May 2018 1:56 PM

A SHOPPER couldn't resist taking a snap of this car freestyling in the carpark at Bellbowrie Shopping Plaza this morning.

The blue Mazda was seen parked in an area normally used by pedestrians and which leads to a zebra crossing.

Innovative parking at Bellbowrie today.
Innovative parking at Bellbowrie today.

The local who took the pic got a laugh out of the park, and said it didn't go unnoticed by other shoppers.

"I did see a mother and child - who must have been around three or four) go past, and the kiddie did comment 'Mummy, that car shouldn't be parked there should it?'," she said.

