Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Ditch your car to save plenty of money on travel costs

Kara Dennis turned to a money saving alternative. Picture: Supplied
Kara Dennis turned to a money saving alternative. Picture: Supplied
by Tim McIntyre

BIGGER cities are the least cost effective places to run a car.

The stop-start traffic burns your fuel in record time, the chances of minor accidents rise with every extra car on the jam-packed road and parking costs a packet. Then there are your maintenance costs.

Finder research found a three-year-old car that cost $30,000 to purchase would run up costs of $10,600 a year looking at loan payments, fuel, insurance, registration and servicing. That's pretty hard to take if your car seems to spend more time in the garage than is worthwhile.

If you regularly use public transport for work and don't need to travel very often for leisure, why not sell your car and experiment living without one for a year?

I have spoken to several people recently who have done just that and claimed to have saved up to $7000 in just one year, by combining public transport and car sharing services with the odd Uber or taxi when necessary.

When a lot of people think about car sharing, they think of services like GoGet, where members pay an annual fee to cover fuel, insurance, maintenance and cleaning and pick cars up from designated areas around the city.

But the concept is evolving and now peer to peer car lending services like Car Next Door and Drive My Car, allow users to pay an hourly rate to rent a car from someone in their own neighbourhood. In some cases, this might mean you're paying as little as $5 an hour to borrow a car from someone in your street to run some errands. This is a game changer in terms of cost and convenience.

 

Kara Dennis hires her car out through DriveMyCar. Picture: Supplied
Kara Dennis hires her car out through DriveMyCar. Picture: Supplied

 

Monash University has been researching shared modes of transport and Professor George Rose believes peer to peer lending will be a big winner for communities.

"This is a way people can share resources without spending too much," he said, adding that traffic congestion would benefit from greater future take up of the option. "The research tells us one share vehicle replaces eight to 10 private vehicles on the road."

And for those in the suburbs or regional areas, the benefits will not necessarily just be for city slickers.

"There would be less take up in suburban areas, but peer to peer may mean a family is able to do away with a second car," Professor Rose said. "This can save serious money."

If you are still unsure, next time you sell your car just trial it for a few months, keep an expense diary and see if the numbers stack up.

Related Items

Topics:  car driving lifehacks motoring saving money

Just In

RMS confirm remains found on bridge site

RMS confirm remains found on bridge site

RMS is working with police and bridge site will remain closed

Iluka residents' fight for ambulance station not over

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Supt Evan Clark, Acting Deputy Director of Operations/Service Delivery, NSW Ambulance North Coast Sector along with paramedics, Greg & Belinda man the information stall about Community First Responders at the Iluka Markets on Sunday. They are joined by instigators of the Iluka ambulance station petition John & Ann McLean and fellow Iluka resident Noela Powell.

Proposal first baby steps on long road to Iluka ambulance station

premium_icon How to save big on fuel

Get savvy on where the cheapest fuel is at before taking to the road, just like Jess Walker and son Lachlan. Picture: Brett Costello

MILLIONS of motorists have embraced new technology

premium_icon Seven steps to scoring a bargain on that new car

Buying a car can be a happy occasion, if you get a good deal.

WANT to get the best price on a new car?

Local Partners

Cheap petrol haven prepares for the green revolution

The Electric Vehicle Road Trip Middle East, over nine days and 2000km, attracted Teslas, Chevrolet Bolts and a lone BMW i3.

premium_icon Jacks’ dark secret is revealed

This is Mills & Boon as you’ve never seen it before

4,400-year-old tomb discovered

Egypt's Antiquities Ministry announced the discovery of a 4,400-year-old tomb near the pyramids outside Cairo

EGYPTIAN archaeologists are hailing the discovery of a 4,400-year-old tomb

How to lose 2kg in just one week

Skip the gym for a long walk with mates if you’re looking to lose weight. Picture: Troy Snook Psychology of Dieting

You don’t even have to hit the gym

Apple’s launch to spark AI battle

Apple will launch its smart speaker, HomePod, in Australia this week after more than six years in development. Picture: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Buyers yet to be convinced over privacy issues, say experts

Jeep Compass SUV a step in the right direction

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk is rated to impress off-road.

Prices starts at $28,850 before on-roads for the front-wheel drive

Is Apple HomePod smart enough?

Apple is poised to launch its first smart speaker, HomePod, in Australia on February 9. Picture: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Speaker is loud enough to wake the neighbours