Cars on show for mental health

Steve Johnstone with his ute dedicated to his son Johno, who he lost to suicide two years ago.

STEVE Johnstone has a message for the people of Australia: the people of the Clarence Valley are trying to help solve the mental health issues they are facing in any way they can.

On Saturday, Mr Johnstone held Johno's Show and Shine at the Five Mile Hotel in South Grafton to raise money for Lifeline and to honour the memory of his son, Johno, who committed suicide two years ago.

"This is my way of dealing with it, and promoting the great work that Lifeline do," he said.

"Suicide is a real problem in our town at the moment and a lot of people turn a blind eye to it, pretend it's not happening, well enough of that.

"It's things like this that get people talking and get the word out that hopefully will resolve the issues with our kids taking our own lives at the moment."

With hundreds of people flowing through the displays of vintage, new and old cars, enjoying the sausage sizzle and the jumping castle for the kids, Mr Johnstone was impressed by the level of support he'd received form the whole community.

"I didn't expect to see this many cars, I didn't expect to see this many people," he said.

"The business houses in the area has been, well fantastic is an understatement.

"This whole show today has cost me out of my pocket $130, the rest of it is donation, we've got nearly $3000 of prizes up for raffle, all the food has been donated, the businesses have been great and really got behind us."

After receiving so much support for the show and shine this year, Mr Johnstone said he's already got plans in place to hold another one next year.

"We'll just make it bigger and better and show the people around NSW and Australia that here in the Clarence Valley, yeah we've got an issue and we're trying to do something about it," Mr Johnstone said.

"I already know that the money we've raised with this, before people man Lifeline's emergency phones, they have to do a course which obviously costs money.

"They are doing their next course in April and the money raised today will put people through the course, that's what it's all about."