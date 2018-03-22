Carving up the classics from Cold Chisel and Barnesy

Chisel Revived will be belting out all those Cold Chisel/Jimmy Barnes classics at Grafton's Roches Hotel on Friday night.

Chisel Revived will be belting out all those Cold Chisel/Jimmy Barnes classics at Grafton's Roches Hotel on Friday night.

WE know the Clarence Valley has a soft spot for Cold Chisel.

After all their songwriting genius Don Walker grew up in these parts and wrote one of their most loved songs Flame Trees about the Jacaranda City of Grafton.

So no pressure, Chisel Revived, when you take on a hometown crowd like the punters that are likely to turn up at Roches Hotel on Friday night to check you out.

Chisel Revived is a dynamic homage to Australian music Legends Cold Chisel and rock icon Jimmy Barnes who is also no stranger to these parts.

For more than three decades, the songs of Cold Chisel and Jimmy Barnes have dominated the airways with their powerful brand of Aussie rock.

So many classic hits from Walker's Cheap Wine and Khe Sanh (the song many Aussies recognise jokingly as our alternative national anthem), to the poignant When the War is Over.

Then there's the driving power of Jimmy's Working Class Man and the R&B swing of Higher and Higher.

Collectively, Cold Chisel and Jimmy Barnes have given the public some of the best music ever heard on Australian airwaves and Chisel Revived do their darnedest to faithfully reproduce a huge cross section of these unforgettable songs in a live show that is second to none.

Fronted but the searing vocals of Tim Carter, you will feel as if Cold Chisel has indeed been revived and back in the room.

Tim's backing band features a range of top class musicians who diligently reproduce the unique sounds of these legendary players.

If you love your Cold Chisel and Jimmy Barnes do yourself a favour and come and experience the dynamic Chisel Revived and rock the night away.

Don't miss Chisel Revived at Roches Hotel on Friday night.