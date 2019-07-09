CASA backs REX over aircraft safety reports

THE CIVIL Aviation Safety Authority has confirmed it has no current issues with the safety of REX aircraft.

Rex is the current route operator out of the Grafton airport, and CASA conducted a two-day audit of the REX Wagga maintenance facility as part of a safety assurance review following recent reports in media alleging shortcomings in REX maintenance program.

"Feedback from CASA during the audit supports our position that the Rex Safety Management System, including its safety culture, to be effective, advanced and healthy,” a REX spokesperson said.

"CASA was comforted in what they viewed in the work environment after interviewing privately five engineers selected at random, and reviewing the attrition rate at Wagga Wagga (on average one resignation a year for the past two years, out of 18 licensed engineers).”

A CASA spokesperson said that on the basis of an assessment of information provided by REX, they had no current concerns about the airworthiness of that aircraft brought into question.

"CASA would take immediate action if there was any evidence of serious safety issues at REX, or with any unaddressed airworthiness concerns in relation to a particular aircraft,” the stated.

The REX spokesperson said the recent audit outcome had reinforced CASA's findings and conclusion, pursuant to five thorough and exhaustive audits since February 2018.

"Rex believes that its Safety Management System, including its safety culture, is second to none,” their spokesperson said.

"While waiting for the definitive CASA audit report, we invite all who need urgent answers to talk directly to CASA, the only authority that has all the facts and evidence.”