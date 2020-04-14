Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gregory Michael Davis, 51, from Wayville, has been charged with four counts of sexually touching another person without consent and one count of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse.
Gregory Michael Davis, 51, from Wayville, has been charged with four counts of sexually touching another person without consent and one count of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse.
News

Case of senior firey accused of sexual touching adjourned

Aisling Brennan
14th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE case against a senior South Australian firefighter charged with sexually touching a woman while on deployment in northern NSW has been adjourned until next month.

Gregory Michael Davis, 51, from Wayville, has previously indicated he intended to plead not guilty to the allegations against him, which include four counts of sexually touching another person without consent and one count of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse.

Police will allege the five offences were committed against a 26-year-old woman in Casino on the night of December 8.

Mr Davis, who is South Australia's Metropolitan Fire Service southern region commander, was on deployment to assist with the NSW bushfires at that time.

Last month, Casino Local Court heard the police prosecution was finalising "DNA evidence" for the brief.

When the matter was briefly mentioned again last week in Casino Local Court, Magistrate Kathy Crittenden adjourned the matter again for May 27.

Mr Davis is yet to enter any formal pleas but has previously indicated he intends to defend all charges against him.

casino local court northern rivers crime nsw bushfire sexual assault
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Moment fans turned on Ellen

      Moment fans turned on Ellen
      • 14th Apr 2020 5:05 AM

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 FINES: Get your story straight son

        premium_icon COVID-19 FINES: Get your story straight son

        News Yamba driver down $1000 as latest person booked in the Clarence

        Pipers pay tribute as Maclean misses Highland Gathering

        premium_icon Pipers pay tribute as Maclean misses Highland Gathering

        News Band members across the country play together to remember Alistair Wallace

        Roadworks force part-closure of new bridge

        premium_icon Roadworks force part-closure of new bridge

        News Resurfacing work will have drivers being reacquainted with an old friend

        Unique historic property just needs a visionary

        premium_icon Unique historic property just needs a visionary

        News Site steeped in local history up for lease in ‘once in a decade’ opportunity